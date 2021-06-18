Indiana’s only elder abuse shelter opens to assist vulnerable seniors

INDIANAPOLIS – The elderly are often targets for abuse or neglect and until recently there wasn’t a place specifically for our seniors to seek shelter.

“People don’t talk about it enough,” said Evan Lubline. He believes that’s part of the problem. “It’s time to finally stop elder abuse.”

As CEO of Hooverwood Living, Lubline and his team opened the Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse, the state’s only elder abuse shelter.

“It’s truly a historical moment in Indiana,” said Lubline. “We are now able to take care of individuals that have been abused from financial, sexual, psychological abuse. We’re here to have a safe haven for them.”

The shelter will help older adults figure out their next steps.

“Social service, medical,” Lubline explained. “Maybe we need to help get them to a different apartment throughout Indianapolis, maybe they want to live here.”

In most cases, these people are being hurt by their own family or caregivers. That’s why it’s important to know the warning signs, like malnutrition, poor hygiene, and unexplained bruises just to name a few.

“If you’re seeing things that don’t look right, depression,” Lubline said.

Financial abuse is one of the top issues Hooverwood is ready to handle.

“They haven’t been getting groceries, haven’t been getting medicine,” he added.

For Lubline, the statistic 1 in 10 seniors are victims of elder abuse is unacceptable. Your age shouldn’t define how you’re treated.

“This will help us figure out how to take care of people today, tomorrow and always,” he said.

According to Hooverwood Living, the last shelter in Indianapolis like this one operated from 1985-1993. Back then, Marion County saw 100 people admitted in 8 years.

“COVID and the pandemic has really made this come to the forefront, but it’s something that’s growing out there and we want to help stop it,” said Lubline.

There are 15 elder abuse centers nationally.

To learn more about Hooverwood Living and the Shalom Sanctuary Center for Elder Abuse call (317) 251-2261 or click here.

If you or someone you know is in danger call 911 in an emergency.