Indiana’s first intergenerational facility opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A new facility is providing care for Hoosier children and seniors.

The Near East Area Renewal (NEAR) and Shepherd Community Center celebrated the facility’s grand opening Tuesday. The Minnie Hartmann Neighborhood Childcare facility is built inside the long-vacant Indianapolis Public Schools 78 building.

The project transformed 8 vacant school classrooms into 10 state-of-the-art early learning areas and office space. The facility also provides 60 units of affordable housing for seniors.

Once operational, Shepherd Community Center plans to coordinate intergenerational activities between participating children and the senior adults living inside the facility.

“Through innovative intergenerational programming, this incredible, state-of-the-art facility will provide opportunities for our older generations to interact with our youngest generations, allowing them to connect, encourage and to learn from one another,” Emily Mack, director of the Department of Metropolitan Development said.

The more than 83,000 square foot senior housing section was completed by NEAR in April 2019. The $1.8 million childcare facility was paid for by the City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and United Way of Central Indiana (with support from Lilly Endowment and Cummins), with a host of supporting local grants and community partners.