Indianapolis Zoo’s ‘ZooBoo’ is back: spooks and fun for the whole family

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy ZooBoo, the annual Halloween festival the Indianapolis Zoo puts on, is back in town!

FOX59 caught up with Carla Knapp, Public Relations Specialist of the Indy Zoo, talk more about what all Zoo Boo entails during the month of October.

“ZooBoo is one of our most beloved fall events. It’s been going on for probably 40 years now,” said Knapp.

“ZooBoo is a family-friendly event and all of the activities that you’re going to see and enjoy, they’re all specially designed to get kids engaged, little ones, all the way up to some older children.”

ZooBoo is held each year at the Indianapolis Zoo during the month of October. This year the fun runs from October 6th-31st every Wednesday-Sunday 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Activities and interactive events at ZooBoo include but are not limited to:

Pumpkin Town: The heart of ZooBoo where many different activities are held. Come grab a bite to eat, snap a photo in front of the ZooBoo sign, experience live science with Professor Pumpkin, and more!

Jacks Barn: A little barn in Pumpkin Town crawling with creepy creatures such as rats and tarantulas.

Elephant Pumpkin Smash: Watch the zoo’s herd enjoy delicious pumpkins, a great and nutritious treat for elephants. They each have their own unique way of smashing their pumpkin :)

Halloween face-painting: Witches and warlocks of all ages can join in on the fun for this one. Get your face-painted to look just like an animal at the zoo! Or choose to become a scary dragon or monster.

Indy’s Zoo’s website gives a few more reminders and safety tips:

This year, the Trick-or-Treat Trail has a NEW LOCATION near the front of the Zoo.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag to collect treats at five stations, including Welch’s Fruit Snacks and other goodies.

Look for hand sanitizer along the trail, with additional sanitizing stations throughout ZooBoo.

Allergy-friendly treats and non-food items are available at each treat station upon request.

We proudly provide only items that are palm oil-free, contain sustainably sourced palm oil or are produced by a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, which is working to make orangutan-friendly palm oil readily available.

Find an orangutan-friendly Halloween candy list or check out the mobile app from our friends at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.