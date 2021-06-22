Indianapolis zookeeper injured while working with warthogs

INDIANAPOLIS– A zookeeper was injured Tuesday at the Indianapolis Zoo while working with warthogs, officials said.

Staff members responded to the situation immediately and emergency personnel arrived on site within minutes. It’s not clear what type of injuries the zookeeper suffered, but officials described them as non-life threatening.

The keeper was “alert and awake” while being transported to the hospital. The Indianapolis Zoo says an investigation is ongoing. The incident was not visible to the public.

Last year, the zoo shared some video of the warthogs enjoying their new area:

