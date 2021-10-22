Indianapolis Zoo set to open fence-free kangaroo exhibit May 2022

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Zoo has begun construction on a new kangaroo exhibit that will allow guests to wander around a large, fence-free area to see the kangaroos up close and personal.

This will be the first time that the zoo has a dedicated kangaroo area since 2009.

The exhibit will be located in the MISTery park area, home to the zoo’s outdoor sloths.

The goal it to bring a piece of Australia to Indianapolis and give guests the wide open space to interact with Australia’s most known animal other native animals such as cockatoos.

The exhibit is “hopping” to open in May 2022. For more information about the Indianapolis Zoo’s other exhibits and events, go to www.indianapoliszoo.com