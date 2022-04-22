INDIANAPOLIS — Today the staff at the Indianapolis Zoo said goodbye to their 42-year-old orangutan, Knobi.

Knobi’s health began to decline this past week and so the zoo’s animal care team made her comfortable and was able to spend time with her.

“Knobi was a remarkable and wonderful individual, having been a surrogate mom to both Rocky and Max,” said the Indianapolis Zoo in a recent Facebook post.

Knobi was known to be active and dominant among the orangutan family at the zoo. She also was very assertive and confident. Knobi was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes but was keep on a well-balanced diet during her time at the zoo. Her favorite foods were apples and peanuts but get her near a tomato and she will not even touch it!

“We will miss you Knobi!” said the staff.