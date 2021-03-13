Indianapolis Zoo offering e-waste recycling at annual event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is offering area residents a way to eliminate electronic clutter Saturday while getting a discount for admission.

The zoo is hosting a Power Recycling Day Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Visitors can bring old electronics for proper disposal, keeping harmful pollutants out of local landfills. Last year’s events diverted 51 tons of e-waste from area landfills.

The Indianapolis Zoo said electronics trash, called e-waste, makes up only about 2 percent of trash generated annually in the U.S., yet it contributes as much as 70 percent of the environmental pollutants.

Staff from Technology Recyclers will be on-site to make vehicle unloading fast and simple. Staff will be wearing masks and visitors can remain in their vehicles. All participants will receive a coupon for $2 off Zoo admission. 

Most electronics, ranging from computers to video game systems, cell phones to tablets and more, will be accepted free of charge. There is a $20 processing fee for televisions and monitors. Laptops will be recycled at no charge. Large appliances will not be accepted.  

Other items that will be accepted during Power Recycling Day include:

  • Telephone systems VCR/DVD, laserdisc players All batteries 
  • TVs and monitors Scanners and copiers Printers and cartridges 
  • Fax machines Backup power systems External hard drives 
  • Satellite components Keyboards and accessories Integrated circuits 
  • Microwaves Small appliances Power cables and wiring 

