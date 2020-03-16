Indianapolis Zoo closes to public due to coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Zoo announced Monday it will close to the public as of Tuesday, March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zoo officials say the date for reopening is unknown at this time and they will continue to evaluate as the health crisis evolves.

"Please know that Zoo animals will continue to receive the same extraordinary level of care during the closure as they do every day," the zoo said in a statement. "We stand with our community and our thoughts are with you and your families."

On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb offered new guidelines for Hoosiers, including bars, nightclubs and restaurants shutting down in-person dining. Holcomb announced the state's first death from the virus Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett urged people to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more, while the White House said Americans should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.