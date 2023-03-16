INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is gearing up for the spring season with their annual xZOOberance festival, which will feature live musical performances, dancers, activities and artwork in addition to, of course, the animals.

The event begins March 23 and will continue through April 16 with the activities running from noon – 4 p.m. The 16-day musical lineup includes select performances by Cathy Morris, Circle City Bucket Drummers, Kid Kazooey, and several others.

Families will be able to take pictures with spring photo ops, get active with animal inspired yoga, breakout and sing at karaoke, and get up-close encounters with animals, including goats and chickens. The activities for created for younger children include spring-themed crafts, story time, games, and learning how to dance like a bee.

The Zoo will also have a menu with a special spring twist that will include burgers, brats, hand dipped rice crispy treats, assorted spring cake pops, pulled pork, house made kettle cooked chips, and a variety of other options. For adults there will be craft beer and cocktails.

The xZOOberance experience is free for zoo members and will be included with regular admission tickets for non-members. The Indianapolis Zoo is located at 1200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46222. Please visit here for more information.