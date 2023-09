INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating a milestone birthday for one of its primates this week.

Rocky, a male Orangutan, celebrated his 19th birthday on Monday as caretakers gave him plenty of treats to mark the occasion.

Orangutans can live up to 30 years in the wild, with some living well into their 50s, according to the World Wildlife Fund.