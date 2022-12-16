INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.

During sentencing on Friday for Evana Evans, detectives said she drove Dreasjon Reed around town as he fired a gun at a residence where people were at.

Months later, Reed was shot and killed by Indianapolis police after a pursuit that was captured in part on Facebook Live. His shooting death sparked demonstrations in downtown Indianapolis.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Evans said that on April 3, 2020, Evans drove Reed to a home where Reed fired at least 8 rounds at the residence and at people who were outside.

A police report shows the home and two vehicles were hit during the shooting. The homeowner told police that he was outside on his porch when the shooting happened. He grabbed his two small daughters and got down low. The owner said multiple people were over for a barbeque at the time of the shooting.

Court document detail how Reed and Evans messaged each other before and after the shooting, and how to make it seem like Reed didn’t do it.

I need to send a message and I can’t drive my car. Dreasjon Reed to Evana Evans on Facebook Messenger

The message thread began around 7:22 p.m. on the evening of the shooting. The document said Reed started the conversation and Evans cooperated.

In the message thread, the document said Evans asked Reed to bring a screwdriver, to which Reed responded with a message about taking the plates off.

When Evans told Reed if she should pick him up before dropping her son off, the document said he told her that he needed it to seem like it wasn’t him.

That was so exciting Evana Evans to Dreasjon Reed on Facebook Messenger

The next evening, the document depicts messages between Evans and Reed discussing the shooting. In the message thread, Evans wrote about how exciting the shooting was for her, and how it played in slow motion for her.

“I was amazed at the cases coming down my windshield,” Evans wrote.

The document states that Reed responded that the shooting was in fast motion for him, and all he saw was the little girl and avoiding her.

On April 5, the document states that Reed messaged Evans saying he was going to shoot up the house again and that he went live and “shot his [expletive] up.”

The document said the next day, Reed said he wanted to kill someone and he needed more bullets. Evans responded that Reed “done shot his [expletive] up two times now and he has yet to make a move.”

Months after Reed was killed in the police shooting, the document said detectives went to speak with Evans. She told detectives that she wasn’t there for the shooting, someone else was telling her what happened.

She claimed that while she used to hang out with Reed, they stopped talking a few weeks before his death. At the time of his death, he had a phone that she bought for him.

Evans will spend the first year of her sentence on home detention.