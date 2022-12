INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago.

Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane.

Police think Hart may be driving a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan with license plate 798DPO.

If anyone has any information, IMPD is asking them to call 911 immediately.