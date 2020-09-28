Indianapolis woman dies after crashing motorcycle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– An Indianapolis woman died in a motorcycle crash in Columbus over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at the Columbus Municipal Airport while the woman was participating in a training course.

Police were told the course was for new riders. Carol McMurray, 66, reportedly lost control of a 2020 Can Am Ryker and went off the course, hitting a metal storage container.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.