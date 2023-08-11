INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is celebrating her 106th birthday!

Jeanette Cohen, 106, was born in Connecticut on Aug. 11, 1917. Having three brothers, she moved to the Circle City to be closer with her family.

Jeanette Cohen pictured with friends and birthday cake.

Reaching 106 years old, Cohen is achieving a major milestone in life that less than .25% of women in the United States will achieve, according to study conducted by Boston’s University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

Traditions at North Willow celebrated Cohens birthday with her daughter Marlene by her side. The room was filled with gold decorations, cake, and singing.

Cohen continues to enjoy playing bingo and rummikub,