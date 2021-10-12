More rain chances this week, cooler by the weekend

After a busy day Monday with strong to severe storms and a few warnings, the storm system left behind mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s during the day. It was very cool and fall-like with dewpoints in the 50s. More rain chances are on the way for the rest of the week with a fall-like weekend ahead.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50s with a few clouds and comfortable conditions.

Wednesday there is another chance for a stronger storm or two. The timing will be mainly during the afternoon. Most will just bring heavy rain but a gusty storm cannot be completely ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has our counties to the north and west of Indy in a marginal risk, meaning one to two storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday there is another chance for isolated showers and storms. No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Friday will bring more showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Behind Friday’s storms will be cooler, more fall-like temperatures. Early showers are possible Saturday with a few clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s, very seasonal for this time of year.

Sunday and Monday will be quiet and sunny with temperatures in the 60s.