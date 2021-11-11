Photo gallery: Indianapolis Veterans Day Ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a rainy and windy Thursday forecast, veterans and supporters gathered inside the Indiana War Memorial and Museum for the Indianapolis Veterans Day Ceremony.

From left to right: Brig. Gen. J. Stewart Goodwin, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Mayor Joe Hogsett

USS Indianapolis CA-35 Bell

Mayor Hogsett at the podium

Pershing Auditorium at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum

Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles gives the keynote address

A POW / MIA “Chair of Honor,” honoring all Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action

The morning was filled with patriotic colors and songs, performed by the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Brass Quintet.

As the band played the Service Anthem Musical Medley, current and former veterans were encouraged to stand once their branch’s music was played.

In lieu of an outdoor parade, the program took place inside the Museum’s Pershing Auditorium. In attendance were state and local officials, including Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Governor Holcomb, a Navy veteran, showed thanks to the veterans in attendance and to all who served.

“Thank you for dedicating some of the best years of your life, giving them to your country, sacrificing so much,” Gov. Holcomb said. “So that our nation can endure, and stand as strong and long as this Indiana limestone.”

Service members tolled the CA-35 bell of the USS Indianapolis. This was in tribute to all of Indiana’s fallen service members from every American war. Mayor Hogsett echoed this grateful sentiment.

“The impulse to serve, on behalf of the safety and security of others, is the greatest impulse among a freedom-loving people,” Hogsett said.

The event’s keynote speaker, Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles, paid particular attention to Indiana’s Gold Star families. As Adjutant General, or the chief commander, of the Indiana National Guard, Brig. Gen. Lyles highlighted the military’s most recent efforts. This includes sending service members to help in the aftermath of natural disasters, and operating the resettlement of Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury.

“To our gold star families who are here today, you can indeed rest assured that we will never forget the cause,” Brig. Gen. Lyles said. “The cause of freedom for which you served. We will never forget your names.”