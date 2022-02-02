Indianapolis trash service to be impacted by Indiana winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — With the winter storm impacting much of the area, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is letting people know their plans for trash pickup.

The Indy DPW announced Wednesday that all Thursday and Friday residential and heavy trash, as well as curbside recycling service, is suspended, This includes service completed by Republic Services and Waste Management. The Citizens Transfer Station will also be closed on Saturday.

Those affected by this suspension will receive double service on their next service day. For standard trash collection, this will be next Thursday and Friday. The Indy DPW said extra bags of waste will be serviced if placed next to carts for pickup.



For heavy trash collection, homes serviced by Indy DPW or Waste Management will be eligible for up to four items on their regularly-scheduled heavy trash service day in March. Those serviced by Republic Services can place heavy trash items at the curb on any other trash service day.

Anyone with additional questions about curbside recycling should reach out to their private hauler.