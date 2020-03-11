Indianapolis teen to serve 40 years in prison for killing a brother and sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced for the crime on Wednesday. As part of a plea agreement, Lometreus Sanders admitted to killing a brother and sister last year.

The teen was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 5 years on probation. Sanders admitted to killing a brother and sister inside their apartment near 42nd and Post last August.

The judge accepted the plea deal with the blessing of the victims’ family.

“No number is ever going to be enough so I'm glad that we were able to get something to get him off the streets and change his life,” said Antonia Bailey.

Speaking after an emotional court hearing, Antonia Bailey described finally feeling at peace with the legal process after her 15-year-old daughter Ashlynn Nelson and 16-year-old son Nicholas Nelson were murdered while getting ready for school by a then 15-year-old Sanders.

“Now I can have time to grieve and not go to court and relive the experience over and over. I'm glad it's over,” said Bailey.

Bailey admitted the family feared the juvenile judge would not have waived Sanders into adult court without the plea deal in place.

“The judge, she wasn't going to waive him. She made it very clear. So I think this was the best way to receive justice,” said Bailey.

Had Sanders stayed in juvenile court he may have been released after his 18th birthday. During his sentencing, Sanders told the judge he took full responsibility for the killings, but added he didn't go to the apartment intending to kill the siblings.

