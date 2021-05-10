Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Conner Prairie announce concert series return

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) and Conner Prairie on Monday announced the 2021 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie.

Organizers said after the only hiatus in its 40-year history, the season begins June 25 at the Conner Prairie Symphony Bowl kicking off with REVOLUTION: The Music of the Beatles with the ISO conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.

Reserved seating tickets for the general public and table reservations (six person maximum per table) go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

ISO said there have been a number of changes to the 2021 season to ensure the best and safest experience for attendees. See the following list of adjustments followed by the scheduled shows with more to be announced:

To regulate the number of attendees, new ticketing procedures for 2021 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie require patrons to purchase date-specific tickets via the ISO website. Attendees must have tickets to enter each performance. Patrons may print their ticket at home and bring with them or download mobile-friendly tickets.

As always, tickets can be purchased on the ISO website; for security, specifically coded tickets will be delivered to patron’s ISO accounts 24 hours prior to the concert start time.

Value Pack or single vouchers have been discontinued to ensure patrons can take full advantage of the “best-price guarantee” using an exclusive Kroger ticket discount. Patrons will scan a QR code at Kroger to access a dedicated purchase site to order day-specific tickets. Patrons desiring to redeem Value Packs and ticket vouchers from the 2020 season will receive a special promo code to exchange them for tickets in this same manner. Those with make-good vouchers from the 2019 season will receive information regarding redeeming those for 2021 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie tickets.

For 2021, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season will adhere to CDC-recommended protocols for the initial summer concerts to allow for adequate social distance between groups (approximately 4,000 capacity). If “normal conditions” are permitted, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie will host a maximum of approximately 8,000 ticket holders.

The dance floor area in front of the stage will not open in 2021

Table rentals (six per table), reserved seating and the Huntington Sunset Lounge will be available in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

2021 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie Schedule

June 25 & 27- REVOLUTION: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience, Conducted by Jack Everly

July 2-4 – Star-Spangled Symphony, Conducted by Jacob Joyce with special guests Kevin Lin & Dean Dorrell

July 9-10 – Face 2 Face — Billy Joel / Elton John Tribute

July 30-31 – One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

August 6-7 – The Temptations

August 20-21 – Southern Accents: The Music of Tom Petty

August 27-28 – Legendary Ladies of Soul

September 3-4 – Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago

For more information, visit the ISO’s Symphony on the Prairie website here or contact the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office at (317) 639-4300.

More from ISO:

Gates open at 6 p.m. and concerts begin at 8 p.m. each night. Patrons may carry in their own food and beverages (only single coolers allowed), as well as purchase refreshments on-site. Three large LED screens enhance the stage view from every location on the lawn. Reserved parking is $40 for each show, providing easy-access parking, is available for individual concerts. Groups of 30 or more may purchase discounted tickets to Kroger Symphony on the Prairie for at a 10% discount. For details, visit the ISO website. For group sales, contact the ISO Box Office.