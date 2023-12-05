INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning after a crash involving a cement truck on the southwest side.

2023 isn’t over but has already proven to be a deadlier year for pedestrians and bicyclists than last. Indianapolis has surpassed last year’s number of fatal crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists, bringing the total to 40 this year.

IMPD said around 6:30 Tuesday morning that a red cement truck traveling south on North Harding Street hit a man biking in the right lane. IMPD said the driver immediately stopped, called 911 and tried to help the bicyclist, but it was too late.

“The crash this morning is just another grim reminder of how dangerous our streets have become,” Indy Pedestrian & Bicyclist Safety Crisis founder Eric Holt said. “These aren’t just statistics. This isn’t just data. These are real lives that are affected each and every day.”

According to IMPD, the cement truck driver preliminarily showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the city’s sixth fatal crash involving a cyclist in 2023 – up from just three last year. 34 pedestrians have died in crashes in 2023, after 33 died in 2022.

“Frankly, we are, as a city, dedicating more monies than probably ever before in our city’s history to pedestrian safety, to more crosswalks,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Advocates are calling for quick solutions, and city leaders say they’re working on it – with plans for calming traffic and improving roads in problem areas.

According to Department of Public Works Public Information Officer Corey Ohlenkamp, a few projects that are upcoming or in construction include:

West Michigan Street Road Diet ($4.8 million)

College Avenue Two-Way Conversion ($3.6 million)

Broad Ripple Avenue Improvements ($8.9 million)

DMD Lift Indy – Old Southside ($7.8 million)

West Morris Street Revitalization ($9.7 million)

Michigan Street and New York Street Two-Way Conversions ($19.7 million)

“Many of the thoroughfares in the city of Indianapolis are almost interstate-like,” Hogsett added. “That’s why we’re doing everything we can, within reason, to simply encourage drivers to slow down.”

According to Ohlenkamp, over the next five years, $31 million has been budgeted specifically for curbs, sidewalks and pedestrian enhancements. $87 million has been budgeted for greenways and multimodal paths.

According to Ohlenkamp, the 2023 construction season included:

8.5 miles of new bike lanes

55 new signalized intersections

20.5 miles of new trails – including the 10.3-mile Nickel Plate Trail and expansion of the Cultural Trail along South Street and Indiana Avenue.

531 new crosswalks

12.4 miles of new sidewalk

15.6 miles of rehabbed sidewalk

1,191 new ADA ramps

Director Brandon Herget said from densely-populated downtown areas to long stretches of commercial roads, like the site of this most recent fatal crash – different spaces bring unique challenges.

“We’ll continue to let the fatal crash review team do its work and let our folks take a look at the unfortunate incidents that do happen in our city and see what infrastructure improvements we can make there,” Herget said. “We’re going to continue to let data drive decisions and hear from our neighbors about what they want to see, and prioritize as best we can with the budgets that we have.”

The city opened up next year’s applications for community-based organizations to propose solutions. However, approved projects would likely not see construction until 2025.

Leaders also discussed ‘tactical urbanism’ – an approach they say allows for quickly implemented, low-cost projects – except the award program isn’t available until the spring.

Pedestrian and bicyclist advocates say that timeline isn’t going to cut it.

“We are spending money on things that we should be spending money on in a normal year,” Holt said. “But we’re not in a normal year and we haven’t been in a normal year for almost four years now with this crisis.”

Holt said the city should work on implementing short-term solutions in the meantime, such as “intersection bump outs, daylighting of intersections, focusing on our high crash interchanges.”

Herget said several public meetings are scheduled in preparation for the upcoming construction season, including one Tuesday night regarding a two-way road conversion project on Michigan and New York Streets. The department says upgrading one-way roads can increase safety for commuters, whether on foot or wheels.