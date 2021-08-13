Indy officers, city’s Office of Public Health & Safety meet weekly to review recent shootings

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Every week, IMPD meets with the city’s Office of Public Health & Safety to discuss the week’s fatal and non-fatal shootings. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform recommended these meetings to identify those who might retaliate and look at formed networks responsible for the violence.

The goal is to identify those families who need resources after loss and discuss any concerns over retaliation. Officers and OPHS members also keep their eyes on people involved in groups committing crimes.

“We go through all of those folks that have been involved in a non-fatal shooting,” Asst. Chief Chris Bailey said. “What can we do to impact their lives? Giving their names and try to provide resources.”

According to a report on Indianapolis’ gun violence problem by the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform, many homicides involve people connected to groups who are committing crimes. Analysts with the Crime Gun Intelligence Center often know their names.

“They’re fluid,” Allison Davids said. “There is a loyalty, but it seems that that loyalty can be broken which then allows a splinter to occur, the group separates, now you went from one group to two groups that now are not seeing eye-to-eye which can result in shots fired, with some type of violence to occur between them.”

Data shows those involved in homicides are overwhelmingly young men ages 18 to 34. To prevent more young people from dying or going to prison, OPHS will begin going back into local schools this fall on a regular basis.

“Our goal is to touch those kids who go to those schools who may find themselves either teetering to join those groups or are fully active in those groups,” Shonna Majors, Director of Community Violence Reduction, explained.