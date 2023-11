INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents are encouraged to ride their bike to the polls as the City-County Building is providing staffed bicycle parking while you vote.

The event, Ride to the Polls, will take place on Lugar Plaza on 200 E. Washington St. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Presented by the Indy Cycle Commuter Task Force, the event will last four hours. To learn more, please view here.