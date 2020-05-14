Indianapolis renters get bill of rights

INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Indianapolis wants all renters to know their rights.

That information is now available online. Starting in July, landlords will be required to have tenants sign a renters rights document before moving in or renewing a lease.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly tried to stop cities from getting involved with landlord tenant issues, but Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb overruled them in light of COVID-19. The Indiana Apartment Association said it could cause confusion and raise rent.

Heather Fields supports the Indianapolis ordinances. She said she has seen Indy landlords take advantage of people for generations, and this may stop that.

“Even as a kid, my mom was stumped by plenty of landlords,” said Fields.

Similar problems continued into adulthood.

“I promise you, when I was 18, I had no idea what I was doing,” said Fields. “I knew that I needed to pay money to live there and that was about it.”

She’s hoping the state continues allowing Indianapolis to require landlords to hand out a bill of rights to renters. It lists things like plumbing, heating, and privacy rights.

“I really wish that I could express how much better this is going to be for the future generations because they are not going to end up in situations where their health is going to be played with,” said Fields. “It was almost Russian roulette.”

If a landlord fails to give this list of rights and responsibilities to renters, they face a $500 fine per tenant.

“So, if it were a large complex, and the landlord failed to do it for any of their tenants, that could add up pretty quickly obviously,” said Matt Giffin, deputy director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

The city also created a way to punish landlord retaliation.

“It’s not as powerful as can be done at the state level, but what it does is it enables the city to essentially sue landlords for a monetary penalty if they retaliate against tenants for exercising their rights,” said Giffin.

Indiana Attorney Duran Keller said he’s thrilled to hear about these measures.

“More importantly, it gives them a hotline where they can call to get more information and talk to somebody about what they can do,” said Keller. “Because the biggest problem is lack of communication.”

He said in some cases there is a lack of proof you communicated with your landlord. He suggests getting it documented in writing.

“Email is a commonly used means of communication that you can track,” said Keller. “We can go back and see when it was sent, and that’s something that nobody can really dispute very vigorously.”

Keller said these ordinances don’t just benefit tenants.

“This is good for all parties involved,” he explained. “That everyone knows what their rights are and what their responsibilities are.”

The city of Indianapolis said it’s also working on a way to help people who may be backed up on rent due to COVID-19 night now. They’re hoping to have a mechanism in place before the eviction moratorium is expected to end next month.