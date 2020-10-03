Indianapolis releases Halloween guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is offering guidance for people to celebrate Halloween safely this year.

The City of Indianapolis and the Marion County Health Department announced public health and safety guidance for Halloween Friday. The department said however people celebrate, they should maintain distance from others; and wear face coverings to keep children and adults safe. Please remember to:

Wash or sanitize your hands often.

Clean frequently touched items regularly.

Avoid close contact – stay at least 6 feet away (3 or more adult steps) from all other people who are not part of your own household.

Avoid indoor spaces that don’t allow for easy distancing of at least 6 feet between you and others.

Correctly wear a face covering to prevent disease spread when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household. A costume (Halloween) mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume makes it hard to breathe.

Stay home and away from others if you are ill or have been in contact with someone who is ill with, or has symptoms of, COVID-19. For questions, please contact the Marion County Public Health Department.

The department says in-person Halloween social gatherings or parties of more than 50 people are not allowed. The department discourages:

close contact, door-to-door trick-or-treating and leaving bowls of candy for others to grab.

haunted houses unless they have entrance controls with sufficient monitors to make sure there is no lagging or congregating between members of different households

going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household unless you maintain distance and stay masked during the ride

attending indoor Halloween parties

The department says people can celebrate Halloween safely through online parties, drive-through events, decorating homes and yards. The department also encourages people to visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizers with 60% alcohol minimum before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks, and maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

The department also offered alternatives to traditional Halloween activities including:

Make fall recipes and crafts as a family for creative dinners and spooky decorations.

Participate in drive-through events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and receive scores from “judges” who are maintaining appropriate physical distance.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).

Consider distributing treats other than candy, which parents can then sanitize before giving to kids: stickers in cellophane packaging, pencils, mini pumpkins, erasers, etc.