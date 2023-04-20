INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis received $9.9 million in Continuum of Care (CoC) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a press release from the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development. The funds will support more than 20 community projects serving high-risk residents that are seeking affordable housing in Marion County.

The announcement was made by Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Coalition for Homeless Intervention and Prevention (CHIP), the City-County Council, the Department of Metropolitan Development, among several other community partners.

“Indianapolis residents and families deserve to live in safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said

Mayor Hogsett. “At nearly $10 million, this is Indianapolis’ largest award ever and allows us to

bolster our support for unhoused residents while we actively work together to grow services and

add hundreds of units to our permanent supportive housing stock. Thank you to our partners at

HUD and Congressman Andre Carson for the federal support, as we work to ensure that

homelessness in our city is short-lived and recoverable.”

This award comes after a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) was issued in August of 2022 by HUD for the CoC competition awards. This opportunity is one of the largest federal grants for cities to address homelessness. The city of Indianapolis applied and was awarded the $9.9 million figure, which was 100% of the funds requested, representing a consistent increase in money that the city has received over the past decade.

Funds will go towards over 20 community projects led by Indianapolis housing and service providers, as well as three new projects that exist to help different communities:

13 Rapid Recovery units for Salvation Army clients fleeing domestic violence

22 units for clients who are youth and young adults who are 24 years of age and younger partners in Housing at Sherman Forest

30 units for Horizon House clients who are chronically homeless persons

“The continued increase in annual Continuum of Care (CoC) funding demonstrates the impact of our collective efforts to increase access to safe, supportive, and permanent housing for individuals, families, young adults, and seniors,” said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, Executive Director of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention (CHIP).

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, please click the resources below:

“This funding is essential to advancing our shared vision that ‘everyone has the right to be housed and connected to care.’ We look forward to working collaboratively with partners as we strengthen housing choices and outcomes and advance strategies to reduce racial disparities in our homeless response system,” said Haring-Cozzi.