Indianapolis Public Schools hosting virtual graduations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting virtual graduation ceremonies for four high schools this June.

The district administration says due to COVID-19, they would be replacing traditional in-person graduations with online commencement exercises.

We didn’t make this decision lightly. We assembled an advisory group of high school seniors to get their ideas. In the end, students wanted to mark their graduation, as scheduled, in June and felt a virtual celebration was a fitting option in a time of social distancing. Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent

The schools will host individual virtual ceremonies, which will include many of the unique traditions they have observed over time. Commencements will be pre-recorded and livestreamed for graduates to enjoy with their families and friends.

The ceremonies, to be shown via each school’s Facebook page, will take place as follows:

June 4th

Crispus Attucks High School – 3 p.m.

Arsenal Technical High School – 6 p.m.

June 5th

Shortridge High School – 2 p.m.

George Washington High School – 6 p.m.