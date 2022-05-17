INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Public Library is starting its search to replace its CEO that stepped down amidst controversy.

The Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees announced the nationwide search Tuesday. A diverse CEO search committee is working with the board’s diversity, policy and human resources committee to bring two or three candidates to the board for consideration.

The announcement comes around eight months after former CEO Jackie Nytes stepped down amidst controversy. After numerous complaints of discrimination and racist language being used by employees, there was a contested board meeting where a former employee was muted, and there were calls for Nytes to resign.

The new search for a CEO will take place until June 26, when the committee will review applicants and select semifinalists. The semifinalists will go through a round of interviews in July.

The board said finalists will be invited to Indianapolis for final interviews, a hospitality tour, a staff town hall, and public presentations in the Clowes Auditorium at the Central Library on August 3. The Library Board will determine which candidate they would like to offer the position.

“Finding and supporting a qualified, enthusiastic, and savvy CEO to lead The Library is an honor and a weighty responsibility,” said Hope Tribble, IndyPL board member and chairperson of the board’s diversity, policy, and HR committee. “The Library is an essential public institution, so this is an important process for staff, patrons, and our whole community. I am really excited about the engaged, thoughtful search committee that is working together to find the best possible candidate.”

The Library is publicly sharing details, progress, and updates on this process at indypl.org. The full job posting can be found on the Bradbury Miller Associates website.