Indianapolis Public Library launches new classes for Hispanic Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is launching a new initiative to help Spanish speakers complete their education as adults. ​

Plaza Comunitaria gives Hispanic Hoosiers a chance to complete elementary and secondary educations in their first language. The goal is to narrow that education gap, give folks strong skills in reading and writing and help adults from all nationalities achieve their dreams.

“I think when you look at the employment market for Indianapolis and Central Indiana,” Jackie Nytes, CEO of Indianapolis Public Library said. “It’s more important than ever that folks who want to advance, have the skills they need.”

The teachers and software are all being paid for by the Mexican Consulate of Indianapolis and the Mexican government. The goal is to kick off the program in Haughville, hopefully this fall, when library services are back in person.