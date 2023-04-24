INDIANAPOLIS — The months-long search for a new Indianapolis Public Library CEO may be over.

IndyPL announced in a news release that the library’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution during a meeting Monday night to appoint Gregory A. Hill, Sr. as Chief Executive Officer.

Hill, a military veteran with over a decade of experience working for IndyPL in various roles, has been serving as Acting CEO for the library since December of 2022, the release said.

“Over his many years of service to IndyPL, Mr. Hill has demonstrated steady and sure leadership in every position he’s held,” said Hope Tribble, IndyPL Board of Trustees President. “He is uniquely suited to lead the library through the challenges it currently faces, and the Board firmly believes he will be instrumental in securing a bright future for the institution. We are delighted to appoint him CEO.”

The decision to appoint Hill as CEO comes after a months-long search for the city library’s new leader that began last December after Dr. Gabriel Morley turned down the position amid community pushback.

During this search, protestors criticized IndyPL’s leadership and decision-making.

Chants erupted during a January city-county council meeting demanding that Tribble, IndyPL’s board president, resign. Soon after, Dr. TD Robinson resigned from the Library Board of Trustees.

Now, IndyPL is touting the promotion of Hill and praising his “effective team development leadership” and “working collaboratively with civic organizations.” To read IndyPL’s full release announcing Hill’s appointment, click here.

The next step in the process of hiring Hill is a contract negotiation, IndyPL said. After that is settled, he will officially be hired.