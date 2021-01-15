Indianapolis Post Office seals some collection boxes ahead of inauguration

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Post Office is working to protect customers and employees in the event of civil unrest.

The Indianapolis branch of the United States Post Office said they are working with local authorities to monitor the situation. While mail deliveries will continue, some disruptions may occur in isolated areas that might experience civil unrest.

Along with the disruptions, the office said they will seal off several collection boxes between Saturday and Wednesday. These locations are:

Inside the Indiana State Teachers Association at 150 W. Market Street.

Inside the State Capitol Building at 200 W. Washington Street.

Inside the building adjacent to the State Capitol at 100 N. Senate Avenue.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the possible disruption of service,” said Acting Indianapolis Postmaster Dale Sparks. “The safety and well-being of our employees and our customers is of paramount concern to us.”

The sealed-off boxes will have information about the nearest collection box and post office where people can drop off their mail.