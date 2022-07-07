INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help after a 2-year-old went missing from Indianapolis’ near east side Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 800 block of Rural Street around 2 p.m. Thursday after a family member reported a missing toddler.

Police initially reported Jailee Latson was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Rural Street. However, further investigation revealed Latson had been missing since early Thursday morning.

Latson is 2’10” tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper and no shirt.







Police do not know if she walked away or if there is foul play involved. Anyone with information on Latson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.