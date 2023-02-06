INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.

IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for Grant Davis, 31, who was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court on the city’s northeast side.

Davis, according to IMPD, is described as a 5’10”, 254-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Maxima with the Indiana license plate number 552TES, police said.

The missing man is possibly in the McCordsville or Whitestown area. Police are asking for anyone with information on Davis’ location to call 911 immediately.