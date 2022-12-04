INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side.

Scholl, IMPD said, is described as a 5’6″, 200-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The missing man may be in need of medical attention, IMPD said. Anyone with knowledge of Scholl’s location is being asked to call 911 immediately.