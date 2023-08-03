INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a deadly shooting involving police on the near northeast side.

According to a statement from IMPD, officers reported there was an “officer-involved shooting in the 3400 block of Parker Ave.” The original shots fired call went out around 9:41 a.m. Thursday.

According to IMPD, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. Officials said the driver reportedly fled from officers and a short pursuit on foot occurred when shots were fired.

IMPD said that the officer shot their weapon and the suspect was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Officials said the person, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead when they arrived at the hospital.

Multiple entities, including the department’s Critical Incident Response Team and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, are conducting the investigation. Officers said that 34th Street will remain closed as the investigation is conducted. Drivers are asked to avoid 34th between Sherman Street and Keystone Street.

The statement said that no officers were injured in the incident.

This story is developing. More information will be added when it becomes available.