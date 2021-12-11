Indianapolis Police looking for help after 11-year-old boy killed in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help investigating a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old boy dead Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

An 11-year-old boy was riding a small motorcycle when he was hit and killed by a vehicle that fled without stopping to provide information or medical aid. Investigators have no suspect information or vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.