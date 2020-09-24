Indianapolis police focusing on speeding vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is out looking for speeding drivers.

Since the pandemic started, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports seeing more accidents with injury and deaths — especially on 38th street. A commanding officer cited eight accidents there where someone died.

Now, IMPD vehicles are sitting on corners watching for sudden lane changes, fast starts and speeders. Officers are issuing tickets and having conversations with drivers.

“Some are looking to drive their vehicles as a part of leisure, others are just having more of an opportunity to speed,” Cmdr. Michael Wolley with the IMPD said. “With fewer vehicles on the road there’s more opportunities to speed, and those cars are becoming more and more reckless.”

Police are saying data linking the pandemic to reckless driving doesn’t quite exist yet. For now, officers want to get the word out, slow down, wear your seatbelt, and pay attention to the road.