Indianapolis police asking public to help identify Winner’s Circle burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identify several people involved with a burglary of Winner’s Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD said a burglary occurred on May 31 at the Winner’s Circle at 20 North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Several people entered and stole merchandise from the business, a loss of several thousand dollars, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous tip.

Police said you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.