Indianapolis police asking public to help find suspected hit-and-run vehicle

Stock photo of Dodge Charger matching color, make and model of suspect vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run late Sunday night on the city’s west side.

Police said at around 11:36 p.m., a man was hit and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Street and Biltmore Avenue.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger. The car may have heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information call either call the IMPD Accident Investigation Office at (317) 327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.