Indianapolis police asking public to help find missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find a missing person.

IMPD said Olivia “Elliott” Shadwick, 17, was last seen on Saturday, June 20.



Shadwick is described as 5’5”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Shadwick was last seen at the Huntington Bank at 5720 E. Washington Street on June 20.

Authorities said Shadwick has a history of self-harm, may be suicidal, and will only answer to the name “Elliott.”



If you have any information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).