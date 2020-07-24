Indianapolis police asking public to help find missing man

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find a 34-year-old Indianapolis man.

Police said Isaiah Yarber, 34, suffers from mental illness and may be off his medication.



If you have information of Mr. Yarber’s whereabouts, please contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911.

Missing Persons can be reached at 317-327-6160. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.