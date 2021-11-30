Indianapolis police ask for help locating missing 24-year-old woman

24-year-old Nakyla D. Williams.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since Nov. 8.

According to police, Nakyla Williams is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8, in the 4800 block of N. Kenmore Road getting into a loud, white-colored pickup truck. Her family told police that this was very unusual behavior for Williams.

Police stated they do not suspect foul play in Williams’s disappearance at this time, but do wish to locate her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS). 

