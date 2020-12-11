Indianapolis pilot hospital runs mock vaccine clinic ahead of distribution

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States is waiting for the final approval from the FDA before vaccine distribution can begin. But one of Indiana’s pilot hospital is going the extra mile preparing for what’s to come by conducting mock vaccine clinics.

IU Methodist Hospital is expecting to receive vaccines between Tuesday and Thursday if all goes well, with the first shots possibly starting Wednesday. Friday morning doctors, nurses, and pharmacists teamed up to see how this process will play out.

“Wednesday is so important we want to get this right. Like we said we feel like this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” said IU Health Nursing Director of Infection Prevention, Kristen Kelley.

IU Health says the goal is to operate safely and efficiently. The vaccination process will begin with pharmacists who will remove the vaccine from the freezer, put in a syringe, and take it to the clinic.

Once patients arrive, they will be screened before registering.

“After they are registered and we do a quick clinical intake, they all head right into our vaccination clinics who will be either physicians, nurses, pharmacist, they will come in they will be vaccinated,” said Kelley.

Before making an appointment for the second dose the patient will be monitored for 15 minutes, although Pfizer didn’t report serious reactions through their clinical trial.

“We saw no serious reactions to the vaccine. There were no substantive differences in numbers. Within the clinical trial, we’ve not seen evidence to see allergic reaction to the vaccine. Obviously, we are conscious of the report in the U.K.,” said Pfizer Inc, Senior VP of Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, Dr. William Gruber, MD.

Vaccine recipients in the U.K. reported side effects cases of anaphylaxis, prompting doctors to issue new guidance to those with severe allergies.

“For anyone who carries an EpiPen who has a history of anaphylaxis reaction meaning your body’s immune response kind of goes into hyperdrive then they should kind of hold off on getting the vaccine at this time,” said Kelley.

Doctors also are educating the population on what they are being injected with since there has been concern.

“What it is, is mRNA which is essentially you are injected with something that makes the spiked protein. Similar to what would happen if you got the virus,” said Kelley.

Giving your immune system enough strength to fight back. While there is still more to learn those on the frontlines are elated that there may be an end to their darkest days.

“It’s a good day though bitter-sweet we are encouraged there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kelley.

As of Friday afternoon, FDA had not given full approval to move forward. Once that approval is given the vaccine clinic at Methodist Hospital will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.