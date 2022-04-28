INDIANAPOLIS – Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS), opened its doors today to the Simon and Estelle Knoble Family Resource Center near Downtown Indianapolis.

This will be the first physical space in Indiana for children from ages newborn to three with visual impairments. The center will serve as a place for parents to receive more resources and programming for their children and allow them to receive intervention onsite.

“We have been dreaming of this day for years,” said Meredith Howell, regional director of VIPS Indiana. “Coming from our three-room office where resources were stacked on filing cabinets to this beautiful facility, it’s truly a dream come true.”

The center includes amenities such as: an in-house clinic for doctor appointments and cortical visual impairment therapy, a teletherapy room, a parent resource library, sensory toys, and much more.

The VIPS Family Resource Center is located on the first floor of the Line Lofts.