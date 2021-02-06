Indianapolis opening warming center due to low wind chill

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is opening a warming center as wind chills are expected to dip to negative double digits Sunday morning.

The Mayor’s office announced that the warming center will open at Indy’ Parks Municipal Gardens located at 1831 Lafayette Road. The location will be available to anyone in need of safe, warm shelter.

The center will be open from 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday morning. The office said the Municipal Gardens is accessible via IndyGo Bus routes.

In addition to the warming center, the city is working with the IMPD Emergency Management Bureau, Wheeler Mission, and CHIP to make sure people experiencing homelessness continue to have access to safe shelter this weekend.

As of the time of this report, Wheeler Mission is not yet at full capacity and has an additional overflow shelter should the need arise. The City and IMPD will continue to monitor the situation.

Anyone that needs additional services or information through the weekend is encouraged to call 211. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

The Office of Public Health and Safety provided these tips to people safe:

Prepare your car for cold and wintry weather. Pack an emergency road kit to be kept in your vehicle for the season, including a blanket, first aid kit, non-perishable food, and phone charger.

Brush up on your winter weather awareness terms – learn the difference between a watch, warning, and advisory here.

Always use safe home heating practices:

Replace filters in central heating systems

Set up space heaters at least three feet away from heat sources

Ensure flues and chimneys are clear before using a fireplace or wood stove

Never use a stove or oven for heating