Indianapolis non-profit marks 20 years of making a positive impact

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis non-profit is celebrating 20 years of making a paws-itive impact in the community.

Paws & Think marked the milestone at Ascension St. Vincent on 86th street Wednesday, where it brought therapy dogs for patients and staff to play with.

The organization has several programs, including Paws to Heal, which is a partnership with central Indiana health care centers to give patients an extra boost. With hospitals restricting visitors over the past year, patients reconnected with the dogs for the first time Wednesday since the pandemic started.

“It’s really a great example of our holistic approach to medicine, so we really feel passionate about mind, body, and spiritual healing and pet therapy really, really brings all of those things home, with the dogs, everyone smiles, everyone’s happy, blood pressure’s lowered, people feel a lot better,” said Dorothy Hitchins, manager of support and volunteer services for Paws & Think.

Therapy dogs from Paws & Think also visit schools, libraries, grieving families and those who have experienced trauma, and even can meet virtually. You can learn more at Paws & Think’s website.