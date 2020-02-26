Indianapolis named third best city in America for jobs in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis ranks as the third best city for jobs in America. The Circle City only fell behind Raleigh and Pittsburgh on Glassdoor’s list of the “25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2020.”

Glassdoor took into consideration the hiring opportunity, the cost of living, and job satisfaction when ranking the cities. The report also included the cities’ job openings, median base salary, and median home value.

The media base salary in Indy is $50,268, the median home value is $178,836, and there are over 45,000 job openings.

Below is Glassdoor’s complete list:

Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Indianapolis, Indiana Memphis, Tennessee Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Hartford, Connecticut Birmingham, Alabama Cincinnati, Ohio Detroit, Michigan Kansas City, Missouri Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Louisville, Kentucky Columbus, Ohio Chicago, Illinois San Jose, California Washington, D.C. Baltimore, Maryland Milwaukee, Wisconsin Boston, Massachusetts Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota Richmond, Virginia Seattle, Washington Austin, Texas Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas