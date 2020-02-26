Indianapolis named third best city in America for jobs in 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis ranks as the third best city for jobs in America. The Circle City only fell behind Raleigh and Pittsburgh on Glassdoor’s list of the “25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2020.”

Glassdoor took into consideration the hiring opportunity, the cost of living, and job satisfaction when ranking the cities. The report also included the cities’ job openings, median base salary, and median home value.

The media base salary in Indy is $50,268, the median home value is $178,836, and there are over 45,000 job openings.

Below is Glassdoor’s complete list:

  1. Raleigh, North Carolina
  2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  3. Indianapolis, Indiana
  4. Memphis, Tennessee
  5. Cleveland, Ohio
  6. St. Louis, Missouri
  7. Hartford, Connecticut
  8. Birmingham, Alabama
  9. Cincinnati, Ohio
  10. Detroit, Michigan
  11. Kansas City, Missouri
  12. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  13. Louisville, Kentucky
  14. Columbus, Ohio
  15. Chicago, Illinois
  16. San Jose, California
  17. Washington, D.C.
  18. Baltimore, Maryland
  19. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  20. Boston, Massachusetts
  21. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
  22. Richmond, Virginia
  23. Seattle, Washington
  24. Austin, Texas
  25. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Share this story

Latest News

More News