ISP: Traffic stop led to arrest of Indy man accused of murder

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop has led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man wanted for murder.

According to the Indiana State Police, dispatch received a call on Jan. 15 at approximately 9:45 p.m. of a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident on I-65 near Lebanon. A trooper located the vehicle 20 miles north on I-65 in Tippecanoe County.

The driver, identified as Dariel Dodd, 42, of Indianapolis, showed signs of intoxication while speaking to the trooper, according to police. Dodd then reportedly tried to throw a handgun into a nearby ditch, but this action was noticed by the state trooper who quickly took Dodd into custody.

Dodd would end up being taken to Tippecanoe County Jail where a blood draw was taken after police were granted a warrant. Four days later, on Jan. 19, a warrant was filed in Lake County where Dodd is accused of murder.

Dodd will be extradited to Lake County where he is charged with murder, attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.