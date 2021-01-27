Indianapolis murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies said a suspect in an Indiana murder was arrested at an apartment complex near USC Upstate Wednesday.

Austin Lamont Green (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol spotted a gray Infiniti SUV which was wanted in connection a crime in Marion County, Indiana earlier in January.

CBS4 is working to learn more about that case.

The sheriff’s office said the trooper briefly lost sight of the vehicle but officers were able to find it at the College Pointe Apartments on College Pointe Lane.

20-year-old Austin Lamont Green was found at an apartment and taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

Green has already waived extradition back to Indiana where he will face charges of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

College Pointe Apartments (Source: WSPA)

