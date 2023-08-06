INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking assistance in its search for a missing woman.

Geraldine Shidler, who is 81 years old, was last seen in the 1000 block of South Fleming Street on Sunday, per IMPD officials. The vehicle she was driving is believed to be a red 2010 Suzuki SX4 with plate number D950XC.

Photo of the vehicle Shidler was reportedly driving courtesy of IMPD.

Shidler is described as brown-haired, brown-eyed, 5-foot-3 and 250 pounds. She may need medical attention. IMPD urges members of the general public to dial 911 if they locate Shidler.

Those with information on Shidler’s whereabouts can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.