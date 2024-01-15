INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and several other city officials highlighted recent renovations made to Stanley Strader Park on Monday.

At an event that also featured City-County Councilor Frank Mascari and Citizens Energy Group President and CEO Jeffrey Harrison, Hogsett presented a proclamation designating Jan. 15, 2024, as Stanley Strader Park Day in the City of Indianapolis.

According to a press release, the park was renamed from Bethel Park to Stanley Strader Park in 2023. The park is now named after Stanley Strader, a former City-County Councilor who helped secure financing for renovations to Bethel Park, restoration of the Fountain Square fountains and a Ben Creek drainage project. Strader was born in 1939 and served a 10-year stint on the City-County Council during the 1980s.

“As Councilor of District 19, I welcome these much-needed and important improvements for Stanley Strader,” said Councilor Frank Mascari via press release. “I was proud to work with former Councilor and Chair of the Parks Committee William “Duke” Oliver to have changed the name of the park to Stanley Strader to keep former councilor Strader’s legacy and commitment for our city’s parks alive. Thank you to Mayor Hogsett, Indy Parks, and community partners for making this possible.”

Citizens Energy Group’s Sharing The Dream initiative helped make park improvements possible. According to Citizens Energy Group’s website, the company holds an annual Sharing The Dream event each year, refurbishing an Indianapolis Park Department facility and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Sharing the Dream — now in its 16th year — has once again revitalized a beloved Indianapolis City Park,” Hogsett said via release. “Combined with an ongoing renovation of its football field, the newly renamed Stanley Strader Park is currently receiving a total investment of more than a million dollars between the city and its community partners. That reflects the central importance of these public spaces.”

Per a release, Citizens Energy Group and more than 30 partners contributed $300,000 in both monetary and in-kind donations of equipment and expertise to upgrade Stanley Strader Park’s facilities.

“Parks across Indianapolis are the site of sweet family gatherings and significant community conversations,” Harrison said in a release. “We hope that our time spent painting, fixing, and upgrading facilities and equipment here at Stanley Strader Park means that staff, neighbors, and visitors alike will enjoy safer, cleaner, more efficient and more comfortable spaces for these important community functions.”

The renovation of Stanley Strader Park will be rounded out this summer when upgrades to its football field are completed. The funding for the $796,000 project is coming from the Indy Parks Capital budget, per a release from the mayor’s office.

“Thank you to Citizens Energy Group for the substantial improvements you’ve made to the family center, your work will make this an even more enjoyable spot for residents to do everything from playing basketball to hosting community events,” Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd in a release. “Between the family center improvements and the new football field, Stanley Strader Park is seeing more than $1 million in improvements that will benefit the community Mr. Strader loved so much.”